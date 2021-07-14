IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.34.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

