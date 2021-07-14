IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by Guggenheim

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX stock opened at $662.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.78. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $669.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

