Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.02 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $135,928.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00012174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,986 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

