IGM Biosciences (NYSE:IGMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $90.65, but opened at $87.90. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 16 shares.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

About IGM Biosciences (NYSE:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

