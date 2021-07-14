Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

IKNA stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

