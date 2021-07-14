Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 43,894 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,173 shares of company stock worth $48,843. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.