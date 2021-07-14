Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

Immersion stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $247.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.