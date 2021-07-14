IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISVLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 52,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,746. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
