IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISVLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 52,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,746. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

