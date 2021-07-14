Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,311,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,401,214.50.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 24,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$117,608.00.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Imperial Metals Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91. The firm has a market cap of C$620.71 million and a P/E ratio of -452.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.2494444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

