InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.
INMD opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.87.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
