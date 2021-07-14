InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

INMD opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

