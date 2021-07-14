Innealta Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after buying an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,639. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63.

