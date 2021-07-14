Innealta Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 163,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.