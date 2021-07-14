Innealta Capital LLC Sells 65,185 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,185 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

