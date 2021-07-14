Innospec Inc. (NYSE:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 1,161 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NYSE:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

