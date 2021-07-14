Inogen (NYSE:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $70.20

Inogen, Inc. (NYSE:INGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.20, but opened at $68.76. Inogen shares last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.

Inogen Company Profile (NYSE:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

