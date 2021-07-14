Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of INOV stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47.
In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
