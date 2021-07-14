Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

