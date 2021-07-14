Insider Buying: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Director Purchases 705,853 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Director Peter A. Thompson bought 705,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.