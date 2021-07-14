Insider Buying: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Director Purchases 705,853 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Director Peter A. Thompson bought 705,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99.
About Janux Therapeutics
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.