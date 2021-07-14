Insider Buying: Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) Major Shareholder Buys 113,977 Shares of Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) major shareholder Kruco Llc bought 113,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $959,686.34. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LONE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 16,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,833. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $20.99.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 52,861 net acres in Texas counties.

