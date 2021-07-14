Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys 18,050 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $734,518.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock remained flat at $$11.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

