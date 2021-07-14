Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires 138,232 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 138,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,382,388.48.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Farhad Nanji purchased 182,798 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,048,311.12.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 120,960 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80.

On Friday, May 21st, Farhad Nanji purchased 103,586 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,395.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji bought 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

