Insider Selling: ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ADTX) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ADTX) CEO Ravi Vig sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $4,096,000.00.

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.58.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

