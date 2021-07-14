Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 5,032 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84.

ABNB traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

