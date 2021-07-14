Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

ANET stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.25. 278,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

