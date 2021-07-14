Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.
ANET stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.25. 278,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.