Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 10,434 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $285,787.26.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

MSP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.