Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

