Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $687,000.00.

EVOP stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

