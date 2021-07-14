Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 34,416 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 34,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $3,240,610.56. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

