Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $216,875.00.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

GSHD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 116,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

