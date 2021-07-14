Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. IDT Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $52.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

