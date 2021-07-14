Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

NSP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 2,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,116. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.99.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

