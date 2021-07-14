Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
NSP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 2,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,116. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.99.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
