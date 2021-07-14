Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 15,008 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 15,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,612.48.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 171,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,683. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

