Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Sells $62,755.71 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,361 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $62,755.71.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.

Shares of NYSE LSCC traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. 412,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

