Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 17,007 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

MBII traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 166,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

