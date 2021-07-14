Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,318,533.48.

Shares of CVE ML traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a current ratio of 55.38. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

