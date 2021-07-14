Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

NYSE:NWPX opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

