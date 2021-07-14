Insider Selling: (NYSE:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

(NYSE:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 180.79, for a total transaction of 332,111.23. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,548 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 182.59, for a total transaction of 3,021,499.32.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 181.54, for a total transaction of 6,012,423.26.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 19,071 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 180.81, for a total transaction of 3,448,227.51.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 180.46, for a total transaction of 1,678,819.38.

