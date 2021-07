(NYSE:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.46, for a total value of 319,772.66.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.95, for a total value of 444,011.55.

See Also: Market Capitalization