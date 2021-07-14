Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CEO Sells 18,474 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

Shares of NYSE:OKTA opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

