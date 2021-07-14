Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $318,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 278,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $4,060,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

