Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 94,294 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 94,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,354,037.58. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE OTRK opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

