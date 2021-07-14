Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 885,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,815. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

