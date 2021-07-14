Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) Director Sells 65,575 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 65,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,388,878.50.
Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,635. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.