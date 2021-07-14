Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total transaction of $511,650.00.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $581.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,147. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

