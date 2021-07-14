Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 20,930 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 20,930 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,555,726.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 898,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,786. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.76 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

