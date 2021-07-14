Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. 120,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,775. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.43. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

