Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) CFO Sells 11,116 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00.

Shares of NYSE SPWR opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

