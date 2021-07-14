Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells 3,564 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TFX traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $417.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

