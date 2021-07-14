Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 716,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.