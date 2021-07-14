Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $5,398,500.00.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 34,507 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $1,148,392.96.

NYSE YMAB opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.