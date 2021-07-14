Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

